Over 107 billion VND raised to spread love among disadvantaged children

A performance staged at the event (Photo: VNA)

Over 107 billion VND (4.2 million USD) in donations from organisations and individuals to support children in challenging and vulnerable circumstances have been garnered at the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC)’s 18th annual “Spring for Children” programme held at the Hanoi Opera House on the evening of December 19.

The fundraising event honoured and expressed gratitude to contributors who had partnered with the fund and helped promote the efforts of the Party and State in caring for children facing hardships.

In her address, State Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who is also Chairwoman of the NFVC Sponsorship Council, extended heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the compassionate individuals and organisations dedicated to the protection, care, and education of children.

She noted that despite achievements in child welfare, significant challenges remain. Currently, 6.7% of children are in special circumstances requiring regular support, while new issues continue to arise, including the impact of traditional and non-traditional security challenges and evolving social matters.

With a belief that assistance for the younger generation will continue, the Vice President called for practical and meaningful actions to ensure that all children benefit from the country’s achievements over 40 years of renewal, enabling them to develop comprehensively and become a core human resource for realising Vietnam’s aspiration to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global powers.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs presented Certificates of merit to collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in child protection and care this year.

Over 17 years since its inception in 2008, the programme has mobilised nearly 1.58 trillion VND and supported approximately 4 million children in need. Its related activities include granting scholarships, clean water systems, and bicycles for schoolchildren, supporting surgeries for congenital heart, eye, and mobility defects, as well as the construction of classrooms and boarding houses for those in remote areas. It has also aided orphans, homeless children, and others affected by natural disasters and epidemics.

In 2024, the fund raised over 116 billion VND and supported more than 118,000 children./.