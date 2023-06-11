Over 10,000 runners join VnExpress Marathon Spakling Quy Nhon

Runners competed in the men's and women' elite and amateur and age groups categories in the 5km, 10km, half marathon (21km) and full marathon (42km).



Organisers awarded over 100 prizes worth more than 1 billion VND ( 42,560 USD) in total to winners.



Specifically, in the men's 42km distance, Pham Ngoc Phan finished first with a time of 2 hours 40 minutes 57 seconds, while in the women's 42km distance, Kenyan athlete Shelmith Nyawira Muriuki came first with 2 hours 47 minutes 41 seconds.



Nguyen Quoc Anh and Pham Thi Hong Le topped the men's and women’s 21km distance with 1 hour 15 minutes 22 seconds, and 1 hour 24 minutes 46 seconds, respectively.



In the men's 10km distance, Le Dinh Tuong finished first with a time of 36 minutes and 06 seconds, Nguyen Thi Kim Luyen topped the women's 10km distance with 42 minutes and 40 seconds.



With 17 minutes 39 seconds, Bui Nguyen Nhat Phi came first in the men's 5km distance, while in the women's 5km distance, Le Mai Hong Ngoc finished first with 21 minutes and 12 seconds./.