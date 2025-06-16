Making news
Over 1,000 yoga practitioners of Hanoi celebrate International Yoga Day 2025
More than 1,000 yoga instructors, practitioners, and enthusiasts gathered at Yen So Park in Hanoi on June 15 for a vibrant festival marking International Yoga Day 2025.
The event, organised by the Hanoi Yoga Federation, welcomed participants from yoga practicing clubs across Hanoi and other provinces. It also welcomed the presence of representatives from the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, along with officials from a number of ministries and authorities of Hanoi, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
This year’s festival, themed “Yoga for Peace and Community Health,” was a key activity in response to International Yoga Day (June 21). The programme featured a wide range of activities, including a large-scale mass yoga performance, artistic yoga showcases, instructor–student exchanges, and public sessions promoting healthy practices.
One of the festival’s highlights was a formation of the map of Vietnam by more than 1,000 yoga practitioners, symbolising unity, discipline, and peace.
“This festival is an opportunity to express love for the country, peace, and to spread compassion among people through yoga,” said Le Duc Chuong, president of the Hanoi Yoga Federation, at the event.
International Yoga Day is a global celebration dedicated to the ancient practice of yoga that promotes its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. The initiative was officially declared by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014, following a proposal by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.
Modern yoga was introduced to Vietnam decades ago, with the number of practitioners increasing considerably year by year. According to the Vietnam Yoga Federation, there are now over 4,300 yoga clubs with more than 550,000 regular members, and millions of casual practitioners./.