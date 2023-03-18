Over 1,000 people run in response to Earth Hour 2023 in Hanoi

The race was one among the activities held in Vietnam to respond to the Earth Hour this year.



Citizens nationwide are encouraged to take a simple but meaningful act of turning off lights and other unnecessary devices from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 25.



An online quiz to learn about the Earth Hour is being held for the first time on the website of the National Energy Efficiency Programme at tietkiemnangluong.com.vn.



The Earth Hour is an initiative launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and is the largest social event globally. So far it has been observed in 7,000 cities and towns across 172 countries and territories globally.



Vietnam first joined the Earth Hour campaign in 2009. In 2022, the country saved 309,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 576.1 million VND (more than 24,000 USD).



The Earth Hour campaign in Vietnam is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and receives the support of many businesses, especially Vietnam Electricity (EVN) which serves as the primary sponsor of the campaign.



The campaign is one of several actions being taken by the Vietnamese Government and people, demonstrating their strong commitment to uniting with the world in the fight against climate change./.