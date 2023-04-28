Over 1,000 journalists registered to cover SEA Games 32





The figure was unveiled by the Ministry of Information’s General Department of Information and Broadcasting (INB) which is in charge of media registration.

Among the registered journalists, there are 162 reporters from 16 countries.

To ensure good services for the media at the upcoming sports event, the host country Cambodia has decided to waive media copyrights, set up two press centres, and offered internet connection and free wifi at all competition venues.

To create an impressive SEA Games which Cambodia hosts for the first time, the country has decided to offer free admission to all sports, free food, accommodation and travel for 11 sports delegations. This is considered a move to attract Southeast Asian tourists to the country during the 32nd SEA Games, thereby making a boost in its tourism sector.

Cambodia is set to organise SEA Games 32 with 37 sports, and ASEAN Para Games 12 with 13 sports, which is scheduled to take place in May and June, respectively. The event is expected to attract up to 12,000 athletes competing for medals.



With the slogan "Sports - Living in Peace", SEA Games 32 will take place from May 5-17 in the capital city of Phnom Penh and four other localities, namely Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep./.