Over 1,000 artists to perform at national dance and music festival
The festival is organised by the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Vietnam Musicians Association, the Vietnam Dance Artists Association and other organisations.
According to the organisers, the festival creates a platform for artists working in the fields of singing, dancing and music to exchange, gain experience, and improve their professional skills. It is also expected to help cultural management agencies and leaders of art units to discover young talents, thereby making appropriate training and development plans.
This festival is launched in accordance with the Government's policy of safe adaptation and restoration of socio-economic development in the post-pandemic period while satisfying people's demand for entertainment in the cultural sector.
Participating troupes and artists are encouraged to set up programmes with elements of creativity, renewal and diversification of performance forms that feature regional imprints and personal styles.
Programmes and performances that previously won prizes from festivals and competitions organised by the ministry of culture and specialised associations are not allowed to participate in the festival.
The best programmes and performances will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals by the organising board. The organising board will offer more awards for creative components such as best director, best conductor, best musician, best choreographer, best lead vocalist, best main dancer, and others.
Last year, the National Dance and Music Festival was successfully held in Hai Phong city from November 18 to 28, attracting over 1,000 artists from 19 art troupes nationwide./.