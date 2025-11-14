Making news
Over 100 brands gather at Vietnam Licensing Expo 2025
The Vietnam Licensing Expo 2025 (VLE 2025) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13, pitching itself as the ultimate matchmaking hub for local and global players to license and commercialise creative content.
The event is being held in parallel with the Vietnam–Korea Character Licensing Festival (VKCLF 2025), bringing together over 100 companies, including producers, creators, retailers, investors, and leading intellectual property (IP) holders from both Vietnam and abroad. Attendees can expect to see hundreds of iconic characters and brands, including Pokémon, Pikachu, Detective Conan, Sakura, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, SPY×FAMILY, Sanrio, Harry Potter, and Tom & Jerry, as well as more than 30 Korean IPs. This event aims to connect global franchises with Vietnam's emerging licensing sector.
Nguyen Pham Hoang Quan, Director of ProductionQ, stated that Vietnamese enterprises are placing greater emphasis on culturally rooted intellectual properties (IPs). The company is showcasing two film titles as examples of Vietnam-centric storytelling: "Chuyen Ma Gan Nha" (Vietnamese Horror Story, 2022) and "Tam Cam: Chuyen Chua Ke" (Tam Cam: A Twisted Tale, 2024).
Quan noted that established licensing markets rely on robust IP frameworks for visuals, narratives and monetisation. Vietnam can adopt best practices while capitalising on its unique cultural identity to build globally recognised IP brands.
Im Kyong Seong, Director of the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) Vietnam Office, stated that the festival has achieved solid outcomes since its 2023 debut. The 2025 edition is set to deepen bilateral cultural ties and co-production opportunities.
Le Van Thai, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports of HCM City, said Vietnam is building a creative ecosystem to exploit and monetise IPs, in line with the national strategy for cultural industry development to 2030, which identifies cultural industries as a key driver of sustainable growth and a channel to project Vietnamese cultural values globally.
The city is rolling out policies to bolster innovation, technology, IP transfers and commercialisation, Thai said. UNESCO’s designation of HCM City as a Creative City for Film cements its role in the global network of cultural industries, he added./.