Over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to children aged 5-12

More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to children from 5 to under 12 years old in provinces and cities nationwide as of April 27 afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).



Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long requested localities to accelerate the vaccination coverage as as it remains slow at present.



Statistics from the MoH’s Department of Preventive Medicine showed that there are more than 11.8 million children aged from 5 to under 11 in Vietnam. Of these, 3.6 million are subject to a three-month delay of vaccination after contracting COVID-19 and they will get the first shot in July or August.



COVID-19 vaccination for children is one of the important tasks of the health sector in 2022.



The country has received 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by Australia for child vaccination. Over 2.3 million doses have been allocated so far./.