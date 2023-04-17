Making news
OV representatives from Netherlands to join trip to Truong Sa
At a recent meeting with the representatives, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh said the trip will help OVs directly learn about the life of the residents and soldiers living and performing duties at sea.
It will also help strengthen the OV communities’ solidarity and connections with the soldiers and people who are safeguarding the sovereignty of Vietnam. Given this, the OV delegates have an honour and mission that is conveying the expatriate community’s sentiments to the residents and soldiers on faraway islands and delivering messages from the residents and soldiers to the overseas communities, he noted.
The diplomat wished the delegates a successful trip so that when returning, they can help introduce part of the homeland to the Vietnamese in the Netherlands and set up a Truong Sa club in the European country in the near future.
The island district of Truong Sa is part of the central province of Khanh Hoa. Meanwhile, DK1 platforms are offshore economic, scientific, and technical service stations on Vietnam’s southern continental shelf.
The coming trip will be the 10th of its kind to be held for OVs by the State Committee for OV Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Vietnam People's Navy./.