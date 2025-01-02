OV intellectuals - a valuable resource of nation: diplomat

Vietnamese experts and scientists living in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and France pose for a photo (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Overseas Vietnamese (OV) intellectuals are a valuable resource for Vietnam, especially in the context that the country is entering a new era of the nation’s rise, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi.

Speaking at a December 30 meeting with over 40 Vietnamese experts and scientists living in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and France, Nghi said that the large contingent of Vietnamese intellectuals, experts, and scientists abroad has been educated and trained primarily in developed countries. They have access to advanced sciences, with many working in cutting-edge sectors and modern scientific fields.

He called on Vietnamese experts, intellectuals, and scientists abroad, particularly in Europe, to join hands in realising the nation's aspirations.

President of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) Prof. Nguyen Duc Khuong stated that the active participation of the Vietnamese intellectual community in Europe in this journey lays the foundation for long-term strategies, affirming their aspirations and responsibilities in promoting the sustainable development of the nation.

AVSE Global firmly believes that collective intelligence will empower Vietnam to rise up strongly, he affirmed.

The meeting was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark, AVSE Global, and the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts in Demark. It is part of the One Global Vietnam – Europe 2024, initiated by AVSE Global./.