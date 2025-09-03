Making news
OV intellectual expresses confidence in Vietnam’s new era
Through a foreign policy of multileralisation and diversification, and its active participation in multilateral institutions, Vietnam has not only enhanced its national standing but also contributed meaningfully to regional and global peace, stability, and sustainable development.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Sydney on the occasion of Vietnam’s 80th National Day (September 2, 1945–2025), Professor Nghiem Duc Long, Director of the Centre for Environment and Water at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), noted that since gaining independence, Vietnam has pursued a clear and consistent diplomatic approach of multilateralism and non-alignment.
Long, also President of the Vietnamese Australian Scholars and Experts Association (VASEA), highlighted Vietnam’s notable achievements in positioning itself internationally, particularly in key organisations such as the United Nations (UN) and international trade bodies. Vietnam has twice been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and twice held the rotating presidency of the UN. In 2026, it will chair the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York. These milestones underscore Vietnam’s growing global role and contributions to regional and global peace and stability.
He pointed out that while 2025 marks 80 years since Vietnam achieved independence, the country has only enjoyed nearly 40 years of peaceful development following decades of anti-France, anti-US, and border wars.
Economically, Vietnam has maintained high and stable growth, expanding key export sectors including textiles, electronics, and agriculture, while strengthening its role in global supply chains.
Socially, Vietnam has made significant progress in ensuring social stability and equity, pursuing a clear “no one left behind” policy that reflects the entire political system’s consistent commitment to improving social welfare and quality of life, particularly for vulnerable groups and rural communities. These policies have helped narrow regional disparities and enhance both material and spiritual well-being for people, achievements considered as important as traditional economic indicators.
The scholar emphasised that Vietnam’s strategic “four-pillar” approach in this new development era – rule of law, scientific and technological innovation, international integration, and private sector development – represents a strategic step.
He elaborated that a stable and sustainable political regime enables long-term investment and policy consistency, attracting international investors and supporting integration into global markets. Science, technology, and innovation are seen as a key driver of sustainable and globally competitive development, requiring a cohesive ecosystem linking the state, enterprises, and research institutions.
Meanwhile, Vietnam’s proactive participation in regional and global free trade agreements, as well as bilateral negotiations, demonstrates its outward-looking economic strategy, complementing domestic growth and international trade. Besides, the private sector is recognised as the main engine of the economy, and to sustain fast and stable economic growth as seen over the past years, Vietnam needs to give this sector a more proactive role in the coming time.
Long said Vietnam’s 80-year journey has yielded achievements few nations can match, providing a strong cornerstone for entering a new era focused not only on growth but on deep and sustainable development.
He cautioned, however, that challenges remain. Vietnam must maintain strong determination to avoid the middle-income trap, through institutional reforms, technological advancement, and improved human capital. Issues such as the environment, urbanisation, climate change, and social welfare will require careful attention alongside rapid economic development.
The professor also stressed the importance of preserving the Vietnamese culture and traditions, which economic growth alone cannot provide. Maintaining this cultural identity allows Vietnam to share its heritage with the international community.
He concluded that if the “four pillars” represent Vietnam’s strategic roadmap, the principles of “self-reliance, confidence, resilience, and national pride” act as the four points of a compass guiding the country forward. Achieving these qualities will reinforce national pride and enable Vietnamese people to bring their unique identity to the global stage while continuing to nurture it at home./.