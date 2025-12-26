OV community a vital bridge in Vietnam’s international integration, development

Nguyen Hong Son, President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency's reporter. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese (OV) are not only an inseparable part of the nation but also a vital bridge in Vietnam’s international integration and development, said Nguyen Hong Son, President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan (UVAJ) and a delegate to the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress.



Reflecting on Vietnam’s recent progress amid deep international integration in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Tokyo ahead of the event scheduled for December 26–27, Son said that after many years of living and working in Japan, he has clearly witnessed the country’s strong and positive transformations, particularly in recent years.



Vietnam is increasingly asserting its position on the global stage not only through economic growth but also through its proactive and confident engagement in global integration and dialogue, he stated.



The growing presence of major international projects, regionally symbolic works and “Made in Vietnam” products abroad has been a source of pride and emotion for OVs, Son underlined.



He noted that what leaves the strongest impression is the spirit of innovation, aspiration for advancement and solidarity among Vietnamese people at home and abroad. These achievements reflect not only sound policies but also the nation’s strong internal resources and enduring national spirit, Son noted.



As one of 20 OVs honoured to attend the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress in Hanoi, Son said he feels a heightened sense of responsibility to connect the community, spread patriotism and contribute to building a developed, integrated Vietnam that preserves its cultural identity.



He affirmed that the role of overseas Vietnamese as a bridge for national development has been clearly stated in the Politburo's Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, which has remained relevant for the past two decades.



In the new era, as Vietnam is strengthening its international position, overseas Vietnamese should see themselves as “people-to-people ambassadors”, helping promote the image of a friendly, dynamic and innovative country, Son suggested. In Japan, he has seen many young Vietnamese actively study, work, set up shop, engage in cultural exchanges and business connectivity, contributing to the deepening Vietnam–Japan friendship. These role models are being highlighted by Vietnamese diplomatic missions and community organisations to inspire younger generations.



To enhance contributions, Son stressed the need for stronger community linkages, preservation of cultural identity and greater participation in homeland-oriented activities. When each overseas Vietnamese fully recognises their role, they form a valuable resource for Vietnam’s sustainable development and deeper international integration.



The UVAJ President also praised the Party and State’s consistent and comprehensive policies towards overseas Vietnamese, ranging from citizen protection and integration support to encouraging their contributions to national development. In particular, creating conditions for overseas Vietnamese to engage in political, economic and cultural activities at home reflects the spirit of great national unity.



Looking ahead, Son called for more concrete institutional and financial mechanisms to support younger generations of overseas Vietnamese in preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, while facilitating their participation in start-up, research and knowledge transfer programmes connected with Vietnam.



He noted that the overseas Vietnamese community in Japan maintains a strong sense of attachment to the homeland through community, charitable and business-connecting activities, expressing his confidence that with continued supportive policies, overseas Vietnamese will remain closely connected to, proud of and actively engaged in national development and defence./.