Outstanding digital technology companies in 2025 honored at the awarding ceremony. Photo: VNA

As many as 169 businesses were honoured at the TOP 10 Vietnam Digital Technology Companies programme’s awarding ceremony held in Hanoi on October 9 evening.



The programme has evaluated and recognised leading reputable and outstanding companies in Vietnam in this field, held annually by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) since 2014.



Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong emphasised that over the past decade, with the efforts of VINASA, the programme has firmly established its position, becoming an annual event with significant influence and reputation within the Vietnamese digital technology community.



Phuong affirmed that science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation have been identified by the Party and State as the foundation for the country's development in the new era. Therefore, in 2025, the legal framework for this sector is gradually being completed with the approval of several key laws, including the Law on Digital Technology Industry, the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, the Intellectual Property Law, among others. These efforts aim to address challenges, solve bottlenecks, and promote socio-economic development.



He expressed his hope that digital technology enterprises will actively research, provide feedback, make proposals, and support the ministry in the process of implementing these laws.



VINASA is expected to continue playing a key role as a central hub for connection and leadership within the Vietnamese digital technology ecosystem, becoming an important bridge between businesses and government agencies.



After the awarding ceremony, in-depth reports for each sector and the publication of the Top 10 Vietnam Digital Technology Companies 2025 will be released in Vietnamese, English, and Japanese. These will be available on the websites top10ict.com and VINASA’s website at http://www.vinasa.org.vn. Additionally, they will be shared with over 5,000 IT applied government agencies, organisations, and businesses nationwide, as well as potential partners both domestically and internationally across 100 countries and economies worldwide. This will help connect and open up new opportunities for cooperation and investment for the participating businesses.



On this occasion, the Vietnam Digital Technology Enterprise Map 2025 was announced by VINASA for the first time.



The digital map depicts 23 fields ranging from core technologies, artificial intelligence and blockchain to digital solutions for major economic sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, healthcare and agriculture. A total of 257 enterprises have been assessed, including 81 with fully verified data. All 23 maps for 23 fields will be made publicly accessible and free of charge./.