Outstanding blood donors in 2024 commended

Outstanding blood donors receive certificates of merit (Photo: VNA)





This is the 16th year this event has been held since the Prime Minister decided to establish the committee in 2008. To date, 1,600 donors have been honoured at the national level.



The 100 delegates honoured this year have donated a total of 4,470 units of blood. Prominent among them, two have donated blood more than 100 times.



Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, head of the steering committee, said that the 30-year journey of the blood donation movement is full of love among the people, with many lives saved thanks to the donation.



She expressed her hope that the honourees will continue to inspire and spread the spirit of sharing and love among the community to have more and more voluntary blood donors and to save more lives.



Last year, over 1.55 million blood units were collected, 99% of which came from volunteer donors, who accounted for more than 1.5% of the population.



Since the beginning of this year, the country has received nearly 800,000 units through various campaigns and events, helping basically ensure blood needs for emergency work and patient treatment./.