Outstanding athletes at SEA Games 31 honoured

Besides, a proposal to present the Labour Order to individuals and sports teams who won gold medals at the regional biggest sports event has been submitted to the President for approval.



Accordingly, the would-be recipients of the second-class Labour Order are swimmers Nguyen Huy Hoang and Tran Hung Nguyen, together with canoeist Nguyen Thi Huong and runner Nguyen Thi Oanh. They all bagged at least three gold medals at the recently concluded Games hosted by Vietnam.



The would-be recipients of the third-class Labour Order are the national U23 men’s and the national women’s football teams, and 19 athletes in gymnastics, swimming, canoeing, athletics, dancesport, finswimming, rowing and weightlifting.



With 40 sports, SEA Games 31 took place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities from May 12-23. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Vietnam ranked first in the medal standings with 205 gold, 125 silver and 116 bronze medals. Thailand came second with 92 golds, 103 silvers, 136 bronzes and Indonesia finished third with 69 golds, 91 silvers, 81 bronzes./.