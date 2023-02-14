Outcomes of 15th NA’s second, third extraordinary meetings reviewed





Speaking at the event, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said with a sense of urgency, seriousness, and responsibility, the legislature completed all set agenda with important results during the two meetings, including approving one law and three resolutions and deciding on the personnel work under their authority, laying an important foundation to fulfill tasks set for 2023 and subsequent years.

Accordingly, the NA passed the revised Law on Health Examination and Treatment, the national master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, a resolution on the extension of some COVID-19 prevention and control policies, and the continued use of registration certificates for medicines and medicinal ingredients that expired from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024, as well as several fiscal and budget issues.

The personnel work at the two meetings was carried out cautiously and seriously in line with the Party's guidelines and the principle of democratic centralism, with a high level of consensus among deputies.

The success of the two extraordinary meetings continues to affirm the strong will and political determination of the NA and its Standing Committee in dealing with urgent issues of the country, the efforts for innovation, and resolute actions for the interests of voters and people, Cuong affirmed. He added that it demonstrates the sound, consistent and timely leadership of the Party, the close coordination of the entire political system, the thorough and urgent preparations made by the NA’s organs, the Government and relevant agencies, the close supervision by voters and people nationwide, and the timely and accurate coverage by the press and news agencies.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked the Government, NA organs, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy, the State Audit Office, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organisations to promptly prepare for the 15th NA’s fifth session, firstly convening a conference of full-time NA deputies to offer opinions on important contents or bills with mixed opinions before submitting them to the legislature for consideration./.