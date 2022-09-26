Making news
Organisations, associations contribute to Vietnam-France relationship
Apart from the 20 participating organisations and associations, the event also brought together Vietnamese people working and studying in France, and foreign friends.
In his remarks, Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang highlighted the role of the friendship and solidarity associations in the past struggle for national liberation as well as the present cause of national development.
He urged them to participate in major events in the bilateral relations in the time ahead, including the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic ties, and 10 years of the signing of their strategic partnership.
Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Van Doanh affirmed that Vietnamese always bears in mind the support of French people.
He also lauded contributions of French organisations and associations, especially the France-Vietnam Friendship Association, to the solidarity and friendship between the two countries.
On this occasion, Doanh and Thang presented certificates of merit to a number of individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the bilateral relationship.
Within the framework of the event, there were two seminars featuring Vietnam-France cooperation, along with film screening, traditional martial art performance and other cultural and art activities./.