Making news
Opinions for draft revised Land Law collected from today
The bill has been made public for all Vietnamese people inside and outside the country, State agencies from central to local levels, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committees at all levels, socio-political and trade organisations, businesses, cooperatives, business households and other economic organisations, research institutes, experts and scientists.
Ideas for the draft law can be sent to the legislature through the online portals of the National Assembly, the Government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, as well as mass media and through other forms.
The full contents of the draft Land Law (revised) have been available on the online portals of the National Assembly, the Government and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment./.