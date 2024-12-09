Opening of the “Regional Agricultural and Specialty Products Fair” in Hanoi

The fair will run from June 13 to June 16, 2024, at 489 Hoang Quoc Viet Street, Hanoi. It aims to promote trade, enhance advertising, and introduce and seek markets for outstanding local agriculture and specialty products under the theme “High-Quality Agricultural Products and Fruits Promotion Week”.

Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Agricultural Promotion Center, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony.

An overview of the opening ceremony at the “Regional Agricultural and Specialty Products Fair” in Hanoi.

Delegates place their hands on the globe, officially launching the “Regional Agricultural and Specialty Products Fair”.

This event is a key trade promotion initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, aimed at connecting supply and demand through value chains and seasonal production. It brings together cooperatives, production units and businesses from across the country to collaborate with distributors, supermarkets, food retailers, and modern retail systems in Hanoi and nationwide. The fair supports localities, businesses, and cooperatives in expanding their markets and developing e-commerce platforms, focusing on the domestic market to encourage Vietnamese consumers to prioritize Vietnamese agricultural products and to enhance their appeal to local consumers.

With the participation of nearly 50 enterprises in more than 70 booths, the fair showcases renowned specialty products tied to specific regions, such as Thai Nguyen tea, Ly Son garlic and onions, Muong Khuong chili sauce, Seng Cu rice from Lao Cai, Cao Bang grass jelly, Dak Nong coffee and macadamia nuts, ST25 rice from Soc Trangm Vinh Phuc edible mushrooms, Ca Mau bird’s nest, Nam Can crab, Thanh Hoa fermented pork rolls, and many other high-quality, branded and reputable products showcased, introduced and sold at the fair. Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to shop and look for a variety of high-quality seasonal tropical fruits, including Ha Den grapes, Dak Nong durians, avocados and soursops, Moc Chau plums, Tuyen Quang melons, Tam Hoa plums, Uc Bac Ha mangoes, Ban Lau pineapples from Lao CaiandVinh Phuc red-flesh dragon fruits.

Delegates visit booths showcasing many products displayed by the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Booths at the Regional Agricultural and Specialty Products Fair” at 489 Hoang Quoc Viet Street, Hanoi.

The fair features livestream events on TikTok via the OCOP Marketplace channel, many activities to showcase and experience traditional dishes, and regional cuisines, and demonstrations of agricultural products and food processing techniques.

The fair will open daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, from June 13 to June 16, 2024, at 489 Hoang Quoc Viet Street, Co Nhue 1 Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi./.