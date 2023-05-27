Opening, closing ceremonies of 12th ASEAN Para Games similar to 32nd SEA Games’

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has affirmed that the opening and closing ceremonies of the coming 12th ASEAN Para Games will be comparable to those of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) that the country held earlier in May.



He conveyed the message at a meeting with 19,000 workers at the Royal Group Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone in Phnom Penh on May 26, calling on workers and the entire people of the host country to support the regional sport event for athletes with disabilities.



The PM said as there were only eight days left, all workers should support the Games for disabled athletes, which is not different from that for the able-bodied.



The 12th ASEAN Para Games, slated for June 3 - 9, is set to feature more than 400 competition categories of 14 sports. Cambodia will send 236 athletes to the Games./.