Online Friday 2022 launched in Ho Chi Minh City
The ceremony was jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, and the municipal People's Committee.
Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said that the Concentrated Promotion Month has been implemented in the city for many years with the participation of many businesses across the country.
Along with the programme, the National E-commerce Week and Online Friday 2022 will offer a chance for domestic consumers and international visitors to have great shopping experiences on the online environment during the big year-end shopping festival.
The events are also an opportunity for businesses to take advantage of and optimise support tools and features on e-commerce platforms, expand access to a wide range of customers, and increase online revenue.
The second Concentrated Promotion Month (from November 15 to December 22) attracted the participation of 3,326 businesses with 6,981 promotions offered as of November 29, as compared to 1,298 firms and 5,488 promotion programmes during the first Concentrated Promotion Month (June 15-July 15).
Meanwhile, as of 6pm on December 1, six hours before the Online Friday 2022 gets started, there were more than 70,000 products, with more than 500 promotions from 370 sellers participating in the event of 60 hours of online shopping in Vietnam.
Consumers nationwide can access the official website address at www.OnlineFriday.vn from 00:00 on December 2 to search for products and attractive promotions./.