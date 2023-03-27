Olympic Run Day takes place in localities nationwide





In Ho Chi Minh City, more than 30,000 people joined the run held in several venues since early morning.

The capital city of Hanoi launched two events to promote sports among residents. The Olympic Run Day and the Ha Noi Moi Newspaper's 48th Run for Peace aimed to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining good health through physical activity.

To kick off the Olympic Run Day, over 3,500 athletes, students, workers, and residents ran a lap around Hoan Kiem Lake, inviting others to join them.

The annual Run for Peace is scheduled for early October, with more than 170,000 runners participating in the qualifications held in districts, universities, and enterprises in the 2022 season.

In the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, over 1,700 people participated in the Olympic Run Day. On this occasion, the provincial Department of Culture and Sports also launch the annual 31st marathon in 2023.

Also the same day, in the central city of Da Nang, more than 3,000 people participated in the Olympic Run Day – an event to celebrate not only the 77th anniversary of Vietnam Sports Day but also the 48th anniversary of Da Nang's Liberation Day (March 29, 1975 - 2023)./.