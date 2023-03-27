Making news
Olympic Run and Run for Peace launched in Hanoi
The Olympic Run Day and the Ha Noi Moi Newspaper's 48th Run for Peace aimed to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining good health through physical activity.
Deputy Chairwoman of the Hanoi People's Committee Vu Thu Ha spoke at the launch ceremony, emphasising the significance of these events in improving the health and fitness of citizens.
She stressed that a healthy population would contribute to the city's and nation's high-quality human resources and foster a healthy cultural environment that would consolidate the people's solidarity.
All of the city's districts proposed plans to organise these events, with an expected participation of 300,000 people.
To kick off the Olympic Run Day, over 3,500 athletes, students, workers, and residents ran a lap around Hoan Kiem Lake, inviting others to join them.
The annual Run for Peace is scheduled for early October, with more than 170,000 runners participating in the qualifications held in districts, universities, and enterprises in the 2022 season.
The final, held at Hoan Kiem Lake, saw nearly 1,500 athletes from 82 teams, including 360 foreigners and 160 elite runners, take part./.