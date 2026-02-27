OIF Secretary-General appreciates Vietnam’s role, contributions

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Head of Vietnam's Permanent Delegation to to UNESCO (left), presents her credentials to the Secretary-General of International Organisation of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo. Photo: VNA

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh presented her credentials to Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo at the OIF headquarters in Paris on February 26, officially assuming her role as Permanent Representative of the State President to the Permanent Council of La Francophonie.

At a reception following the credential presentation ceremony, Secretary-General Mushikiwabo congratulated the diplomat on her new assignment, expressing her admiration for and congratulations on Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and international integration. She spoke highly of Vietnam’s role, position, and contributions within the Francophone Community.

The Secretary-General expressed her appreciation for the consistent participation of Vietnamese leaders in Francophonie Summits, most recently Party General Secretary To Lam’s leading of a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 19th Francophonie Summit held in France in 2024. She voiced her hope that Vietnam will continue to attend at a high level the 20th Francophonie Summit scheduled to take place in Cambodia in November this year.

Noting that the international situation and multilateralism are facing numerous challenges, she affirmed her commitment to working closely with Vietnam and other member states to enhance cooperation and solidarity for the benefit of their peoples. She stressed that the Francophone Community will step up multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, including in French language education and economic collaboration. She also said she looks forward to her planned visit to Vietnam in early March.

For her part, the diplomat, who is also Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Delegation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), thanked Secretary-General Mushikiwabo for her warm sentiments towards Vietnam and conveyed greetings from Vietnamese leaders to the head of the OIF.

The ambassador briefed the Secretary-General on the successful outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. She underscored Vietnam’s multilateral foreign policy and its proactive and comprehensive international integration in the new context, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to cooperation with the Francophone Community and remains an active and responsible member of the OIF.

She pledged to make every effort to work closely with other OIF member states and the Secretariat to further strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and the Francophone Community, enhance Vietnam’s engagement at Francophone forums, and raise the role and image of the Francophone Community in the Asia-Pacific region. She also reaffirmed her determination to effectively realise the shared goals of the Francophone Community, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in member states and worldwide.

Welcoming the Secretary-General’s upcoming visit to Vietnam, the diplomat affirmed that relevant Vietnamese agencies are making active preparations to ensure its success./.