Officials pay visits to Bac Lieu, Soc Trang on Chol Chnam Thmay Festival

A delegation of the National Assembly's Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Government's Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs on April 4 visited the Mekong Delta provinces of Bac Lieu and Soc Trang on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay, which is one of the most important festivals of the Khmer ethnic minority people.



While in Bac Lieu, the delegation, led by Chairman of the Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam, visited and presented gifts to local dignitaries, monks and nuns, as well as social policy beneficiaries.



Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam wished them a happy festival and urged them to continue COVID-19 prevention and control while adapting to the new normal.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Thanh Duy reported Bac Lieu’s recent socio-economic achievements, especially policies and guidelines of the Party and the State towards ethnic minority groups in general and the Khmer people in particular.



On this occasion, Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam presented Bac Lieu with 100 million VND (4,375 USD) in support of disadvantaged Khmer residents.



Bac Lieu is home to nearly 17,000 Khmer households with 73,600 people, making up more than 7.5 percent of the local population, mainly in Bac Lieu city and a number of communes and towns in Vinh Loi and Hong Dan districts.



In Soc Trang province, the delegation also visited SomRong Pagoda in Soc Trang city./