Official lauds humanitarian significance of campaign to rebuild homes for disaster victims

In addition to the newly built house under the Quang Trung Campaign, the family of Dinh Van Quan in Go Ro hamlet, Tay Tra commune, Quang Ngai province receives numerous gifts upon moving into their new home. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien highlighted the profound humanitarian significance of the “Quang Trung Campaign,” launched to rebuild homes for people affected by storms and floods in 2025, while addressing the Government’s regular press briefing on January 8.



Responding to a question from the Vietnam News Agency regarding the campaign’s progress, Tien said that 2025 witnessed exceptionally complex natural disasters, described as “storms upon storms” and “floods upon floods,” causing estimated losses of nearly 100 trillion VND (3.8 billion USD) and leaving 420 people dead or missing. Against this backdrop, Party General Secretary To Lam, the Politburo and the Prime Minister initiated the Quang Trung Campaign with the urgent goal of rebuilding homes for those affected before the Lunar New Year in mid-February.



Implementing the Prime Minister’s directives, the entire political system has actively joined hands in the implementation process. The Ministry of National Defence has mobilised nearly 250,000 personnel, including soldiers and militia forces. In coordination with local authorities, the ministry supported the construction of 619 new houses for families whose homes were destroyed, repaired 363 damaged houses, and provided essential household items and cash assistance.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security has deployed more than 11,000 individuals to assist disaster recovery, contributing 120 billion VND to housing construction and directly leading the rebuilding of 420 collapsed houses.



Through the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, several embassies and international organisations provided or pledged aid worth 11.5 million USD, including in-kind assistance, cash support for nearly 23,000 households, housing repair and reconstruction assistance for more than 30,000 homes, and capacity-building activities.



The Ministry of Finance proposed 328 billion VND in additional support, while the Ministry of Construction released 360 standardised housing designs and ensured building materials supply. The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union also contributed actively by rebuilding and repairing homes nationwide.



According to the official, as of December 30, all 34,759 damaged houses had been fully repaired, achieving 100% of the target. The Prime Minister has urged ministries and localities to further accelerate progress to complete all remaining housing construction by January 15 - 15 days ahead of the original schedule, thus helping residents stabilise their lives and marking achievements in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.



At a meeting on January 7, PM Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed that the Quang Trung Campaign embodies deep humanitarian values and called for continued collective efforts to complete the mission ahead of schedule./.