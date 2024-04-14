Official highlights outcomes of NA Chairman’s visit to China

The official visit to China by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage from April 7-12 at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji was a success, contributing not only to the cooperative ties between the two legislatures but also the overall relations in various fields between the two Parties and countries.

Commenting on the outcomes of the visit, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha said both sides had engaged in practical, comprehensive and profound discussions on the relations between the two legislatures, Parties and nations, as well as global and regional issues of shared concern.

They agreed on several key priorities to concretise common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders such as maintaining meetings at all levels, improving the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms, promoting practical cooperation areas, expanding people-to-people exchanges and strengthening multilateral cooperation, he said.

The visit took place at a time when the relations between the two Parties and two nations have seen positive progress, especially following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong’s historical visit to China in November 2022 and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam in December 2023.

It was the first visit by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader since the two nations announced the enhancement of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in December 2023.

The visit not only contributed to the cooperative ties between the two legislatures but also the overall relationship between the two Parties and countries in various fields, including politics, national defence-security, practical cooperation, especially in economy, trade, investment, transport connectivity, multilateral coordination, people-to-people exchanges, and the control and settlement of differences at sea in accordance with the six major directions agreed upon by the top leaders.

With over 40 official activities and many sidelines others, the visit marked a significant step forwards in the bilateral relations, demonstrating the critical and practical contributions of the legislative bodies to the overall development of the ties between the two Parties and countries, Ha stressed./.