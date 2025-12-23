Official affirms Vietnam's readiness to help Cambodia, Thailand stabilise relations

Participants pose for a group photo at the ASEAN foreign ministers’ special meeting on the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 22. Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang has affirmed Vietnam's readiness to work closely with other ASEAN members to help Cambodia and Thailand soon restore peace and stabilise their relations.

Giang, on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, made the remarks while attending the ASEAN foreign ministers’ special meeting on the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 22.Addressing the meeting, he welcomed Malaysia’s timely convening of the session, describing it as a meaningful contribution to ongoing efforts by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025, to support Cambodia and Thailand in seeking a long-term solution for regional peace, stability, and security.Vietnam supports Malaysia’s proactive, consistent, and effective leadership as ASEAN Chair, the official stated.In the light of recent complex developments, Giang expressed Vietnam’s deep concern over the situation and its negative impact not only on bilateral relations and the people of Cambodia and Thailand, but also on ASEAN’s solidarity, centrality and prestige.He underscored the importance of promoting ASEAN's solidarity and collective and responsible action in addressing issues related to regional peace and security.He said that Vietnam welcomes the goodwill demonstrated by Cambodia and Thailand through the commitments already reached, including the July 28 agreement, the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration on October 26, the establishment of the ASEAN Observer Team, as well as the new ceasefire proposals raised at the meeting.Vietnam calls on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from the use of force, fully implement the agreed commitments, and resolve disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). It hopes that the two sides will soon reach a ceasefire agreement, the Deputy Minister emphasised.Giang affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to continue actively supporting and working closely with other ASEAN member states to promote appropriate initiatives and approaches within the bloc, including the utilisation of the existing ASEAN mediation and conciliation mechanisms, to help Cambodia and Thailand restore peace and stabilise their relations at an early date.During the discussion, ASEAN foreign ministers stressed the need for both countries to exercise utmost restraint, take immediate steps to halt hostilities, implement a ceasefire, and create conditions for people to return to normal life as soon as possible.The ministers also reaffirmed their support for the bloc’s centrality, especially the ASEAN Chair's leadership and coordinating role, in assisting the parties to narrow differences, build confidence, and create favourable conditions for the resumption of dialogue.At the conclusion of the meeting, Malaysia issued the ASEAN Chair’s statement on the event's outcomes. The statement noted that Cambodia and Thailand had resumed ceasefire discussions and would convene a meeting of the joint border commission on December 24 to discuss specific issues.