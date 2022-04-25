Making news
October 10 named as National Digital Transformation Day
The day will be held every year with the aim to accelerate the implementation of the national digital transformation as well as the National Digital Transformation Programme by 2025, with a vision to 2030, and to raise public awareness on the role, significance and benefits of digital transformation.
It is also to promote the participation of the entire political system and population so as to ensure the success of the work.
The Ministry of Information and Communications is tasked to work with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Science and Technology to formulate a specific implementation plan and direct the organisation of the activities in a practical, effective and economical manner.
Other ministries, government agencies and provincial authorities will observe the day in accordance with the general guidelines and their specific conditions.
Media agencies are required to step up communication about the day, create programmes, and honour outstanding agencies, organisations and enterprises in applying new technologies./.