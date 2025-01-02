Oanh continues to set new record at International Half Marathon 2025

Nguyen Thi Oanh crosses the finish line in a new national record time for the women's 21km category in the Vietnam International Half Marathon 2025 powered by Herbalife on January 1 in Hanoi. (Photo: VIHM)

Nguyen Thi Oanh won and set a new record, while Hoang Nguyen Thanh missed his title due to a mistake on the running route at the Vietnam International Half Marathon 2025 powered by Herbalife on January 1 in the capital city of Hanoi.

The tournament's third season attracted about 5,000 runners on three different distances of 21km, 10km, 5km and participants in the team and family sport events.

Reigning champion Oanh met almost no challenge even though she was running against SEA Games marathon silver holder Le Thi Tuyet, who was hoping to defend her title.

Oanh crossed the finish line of the women's 21km after 1hr 13.13min, setting a new national record. The former record was 1:15.10 also set by her at the same tournament last year.

It was her second record within one month. The 29-year-old ran in a time of 2:39.49 at the Viettel Marathon Series on December 1, also in the capital.

Tuyet came second in a time of 1:15.28. She was followed by Doan Thị Oanh who ran 1:19.32.

In the men's race, national marathon and half marathon champion Thanh was the top candidate for the top position. He was also the record holder for both events and reigning champion of the tournament.

His strongest rivals were Nguyen Trung Cuong, SEA Games 3,000m steeplechase winner and Kenyan, Moses Kipkosgei Bowen.

However, although Thanh ran solo to the finish line, his result was not recognised as he ran wrong route and missed one checkpoint leading to his distance falling short by about 500m.

Cuong who came second in a time of 1:09.44, was pushed to top position and Bowen was elevated third to second with a time of 1:09.59.

Luong Xuan Son secured the third place on the podium clocking in at 1:11.23.

In other categories, Luong Duc Phuoc and Pham Thi Hong Le won the men's and women's 10km, respectively. Le Van Thao and Bui Thi Thu Ha, both national team members, took titles in the men's and women's 5km classes.

President of the Vietnam Athletics Federation Hoang Ve Dung said: In its third season, the VIHM proves itself a prestigious tournament. The success of the first major event of the year signals a promising 2025 for the city.

The annual VIHM, held on January 1 every year, is the only running event licensed and supervised by the Asian Athletics Association in Hanoi.

It is jointly organised by the city's Department of Culture and Sports, the Vietnam Athletics Federation and broadcaster Vietcontent.

A total of 550 million VND was awarded to winning runners./.