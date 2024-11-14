Numerous highlights seen in first phase of NA’s eighth session

An overview of the 15th National Assembly’s eighth sitting (Photo: VNA)

The first phase of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s eighth sitting came to a great success on November 13, after 20 working days, with various highlights recorded.



On the first working day, October 20, the legislature held a plenary session at the hall to discuss and vote on a draft Resolution on electing Luong Cuong as the State President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2021-2026 term. After being elected, President Luong Cuong took the oath of office as required by law.



The spirit of "saying goes hand in hand with doing, and doing it immediately"



Another highlight of this phase was a question and answer (Q&A) session, with three groups of issues related to the banking, health, and information and communications fields cleared up. Ministers and heads of sectors gave straightforward explanations to issues raised by deputies, and set forth a lot of solutions to existing shortcomings.



NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man assessed that the content of the questions and answers met practical requirements, addressed the issues that were of concern to voters, the people across the country, and deputies. He reaffirmed that this is the highest form of direct and effective supervision by the legislative body. The top legislator also urged the ministers and heads of sectors to adopt the spirit of "saying goes hand in hand with doing, and doing it immediately," building on the achievements made, promptly fixing limitations and obstacles, and implementing new solutions to implement the set goals and tasks more effectively.



Improving legal framework on state budget revenue and spending



On November 4 and the morning of November 5, lawmakers discussed several key topics, including the evaluation of the results of the 2024 socio-economic development plan; the proposed socio-economic development plan for 2025; the implementation of the Constitution; the enforcement of laws, resolutions of the NA, and ordinances and resolutions of its Standing Committee; the adjustments to the national land use planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050; and the plan on additional state investment in the Commercial Joint Stock Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB).

Deputies contributed important ideas related to the state budget, the medium-term public investment plan, the financial plans of off-budget financial funds, and the assurance of resources for socio-economic development.



Nation’s important issues put on table



It is noteworthy that on November 13, the National Assembly heard a report and a verification report on the investment policy for the North-South high-speed railway project. Accordingly, the Government recommends the construction of a new dual-track railway which has a gauge of 1,435 mm and a designed speed of 350 km/h. Construction on the 1,541-km railway is expected to begin in 2027 and complete in 2035, with a total investment of around 1.7 quadrillion VND (67.34 billion USD).



Also on the day, the National Assembly voted to approve a Resolution on the state budget estimate for 2025, and another on the plan for the central budget allocation.



Discussing the investment policy for the National Target Programme on drug prevention and control by 2030, most deputies noted the necessity of investing in this programme to concretise the Party's guidelines, the State’s policies and laws, and international commitments on drug prevention and control. They emphasised the importance of addressing urgent and key issues, as well as handling existing shortcomings and limitations in the drug control efforts.



The second phase of the legislature’s eighth session will take place from November 20-30./.