Numerous activities to be held at Hung King Festival 2023

Various activities will be held in the northern province of Phu Tho to mark the death anniversary of Hung Kings, considered the founders of Vietnam, heard a meeting organised by the provincial People’s Committee on the matter.

The 10-day event, beginning on April 20, will also be a platform for the Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land in the locality.



The death anniversary of the Hung Kings is commemorated on the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 29 this year, and is a national holiday. The practice of worshiping the Hung Kings in Phu Tho province was recognized by UNESCO as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage in 2012.

Main rituals during the event include ceremonies to offer incense to Lac Long Quan and Au Co - the progenitors of Vietnam as well as flower offering at the monument dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh which features the President talking with soldiers from the Vietnam People’s Army.



Other activities include an international conference on Vietnam’s tourism, culture, heritages and sustainable development, a swimming and stand-up paddle board competition, the northwest tourism fair 2023, and football and volleyball tournaments.

Visitors can also enjoy the Northwestern Tourism Fair in 2023, the Northeast - Phu Tho trade fair in 2023, the Land Father Food Culture Festival, and a Cultural Camp and Art Festival to celebrate the legacy of the Hung Kings./