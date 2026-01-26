Nuclear power plant construction considered major strategic project: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a January 26 meeting in Hanoi of the standing government members and the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee on reports and submissions to competent authorities regarding nuclear power projects. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stressed that the construction of nuclear power plants is a major project of strategic significance, involving new and high technologies and carrying sensitive isues, particularly in terms of nuclear safety.



The PM made the remarks while chairing a January 26 meeting of the standing government members and the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee on reports and submissions to competent authorities regarding nuclear power projects. The meeting was attended by leaders of ministries, central agencies and relevant economic groups.



The Ninh Thuan nuclear power project was approved in principle by the 12th National Assembly (NA) in 2009. In 2016, the 14th legislature adopted a resolution to suspend its implementation. In late 2024, following careful consideration, the Party Central Committee and the NA agreed to restart the project.



Notably, on August 20, 2025, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045, affirming the policy of expediting the implementation of nuclear power projects in cooperation with suitable partners.



The PM has since issued decisions to establish a steering committee for the construction of nuclear power plants, tasked with addressing key inter-sectoral issues during the implementation of the NA’s resolution on continuing the investment policy for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project.



At the meeting, participants noted that so far, progress has been made in institutional development, site clearance preparations and human resource training, alongside efforts to advance negotiations with Russia on cooperation in building the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant.



After multiple rounds of negotiations, the two sides have reached agreement on the entire draft intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 plant. Regarding the Ninh Thuan 2 plant, Japan has indicated its readiness to cooperate in building the plant using advanced technology, with operations expected to commence after 2040.



The meeting agreed on key contents and the preparation of reports and proposals on the implementation of the projects for submission to competent authorities.



Concluding the meeting, PM Chinh instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to cooperate with relevant ministries, agencies and economic groups in finalising a comprehensive draft report. The ministry was also tasked with submitting the draft agreement between Vietnam and Russia, along with proposals and recommendations for consideration by competent authorities.



The Government leader assigned Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son to oversee the process, while directing the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to complete all related documents and submit them to competent authorities by January 27./.