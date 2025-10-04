Northern Vietnam Braces for Heavy Rain, Strong Winds as Typhoon Matmo Nears

Eye of Typhoon Matmo at 6am on October 4. Photo: VNA

Provinces in the northern region are ramping up emergency measures as Typhoon Matmo — the 11th storm to hit the East Sea this year — continues to strengthen on its way towards the mainland.

At 4am on Saturday, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported the storm’s centre was located about 570km east-northeast of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago, with sustained winds of 103–117km per hour (level 11) and gusts reaching level 14.

Matmo is moving west-northwest at 25km per hour and is expected to intensify further before entering the Gulf of Tonkin on Sunday.

By early Monday, the typhoon could make landfall in Quang Ninh Province before weakening into a tropical depression, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to coastal and northern midland areas.

The weather centre warned of waves 6–8m high, rough seas, and storm surges of up to 0.6m in coastal areas of Quang Ninh and Hai Phong from Sunday evening. Onshore winds could reach levels 9–10, strong enough to topple trees, damage homes and disrupt power lines.

Rainfall is forecast at 100–200mm, with up to 400mm in some mountainous areas, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides.

“A disaster on top of disasters”

At a meeting of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha described Typhoon Matmo as “a disaster on top of disasters”, noting that the past two storms had hit Việt Nam in quick succession and left many areas vulnerable.

He warned that extreme weather events were becoming increasingly unpredictable and urged localities not to be complacent.

The Deputy PM directed authorities to urgently reinforce weakened dykes, repair infrastructure damaged by recent storms and identify high-risk landslide areas for early evacuation.

He ordered police and military forces to assist with evacuation efforts and safeguard property, to ensure residents comply with relocation orders.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with managing dam and reservoir operations to prevent sudden flooding, while the ministries of Industry and Trade, and Construction were told to inspect power grids, factories and construction sites for safety.

Ha also instructed Hanoi authorities to prepare temporary water storage zones and improve drainage capacity to reduce the risk of urban flooding.

Two possible tracks

Meteorologist Mai Van Khiem, Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said there are two likely scenarios for Matmo’s path.

The first, considered most probable, would see the storm tracking slightly northward and weakening before making landfall in Quang Ninh Province, bringing widespread rain to northern provinces.

The second, less likely scenario, would have the typhoon move slightly south and remain over water longer, allowing it to make landfall at stronger intensity, affecting coastal areas from Quang Ninh to Ninh Bình.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep warned of another flooding wave between October 6 and 9, particularly in Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Ha Giang, Bac Ninh and Hanoi. He also cautioned that flood discharge from upstream reservoirs in China could raise water levels in the Lo River basin.

Localities on high alert

In Lao Cai, provincial chairman Tran Huy Tuan said authorities have restored traffic connections after the last storm and pre-positioned food and medical supplies in vulnerable areas. Military Region 2 and local police are on standby to assist in rescue and relief operations.

The province has also proposed lowering the water level at Thac Ba Reservoir to increase flood storage capacity.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security has ordered a ban on all fishing vessels going to sea and instructed local authorities to coordinate with coastal communities to prevent casualties.

As Typhoon Matmo moves closer to shore, officials warned that flooding, landslides and strong winds could pose severe risks across the northern and north-central regions.

Preparations are under way to evacuate residents, reinforce dykes and secure aquaculture farms before the storm hits.