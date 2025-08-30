Northern tourist sites light up for National Day holiday

Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist area seen from above. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Tourist sites and entertainment venues in northern localities have been preparing many programmes and events to attract visitors on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).



In Ninh Binh province, the management board of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex has arranged additional boat routes and stationed guides to provide weather updates, remind visitors of safety measures, and offer assistance when needed.



A highlight at the site is the Beer Fest Tam Coc 2025, which brings together domestic and international beer brands alongside Ninh Binh’s speciality food stalls, music performances, and folk culture shows.



Visitors to Ninh Binh can also enjoy a variety of games at the Sun World Ha Nam Water Park, as well as fireworks displays on the evening of August 31 at Le Thai To Street in Hoa Lu Ancient Quarter, and on September 2 at Dinh Tien Hoang Square.



Tourists experience listening to Then singing on Na Nua stream, Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

This year, demand for historical, heritage, and experiential tourism in Tuyen Quang province is expected to rise among both domestic and international travellers. Travel companies have responded by developing new tours and routes to serve visitors.



Nguyen Van Trai, Director of Ha Giang Tre Travel, said the company has launched tours connecting Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery, Height 468, Dong Van Karst Plateau, Hoang Su Phi terraced rice fields, Tuyen Quang hydropower reservoir, and the Tan Trao Special National Relic Site, offering travellers new and fascinating experiences of Tuyen Quang.



From August 30 to September 2, Flamingo Heritage Onsen & Resort will host a series of activities under the theme “ Proud of Vietnam – journey through the heritage region.”



Meanwhile, the Tuyen Quang tourism association has introduced a hiking tour, starting from Na Nua, through forests to the Dinh Hoa Safety Zone in Thai Nguyen province.



According to Lai Quoc Tinh, Chairman of the Tuyen Quang tourism association, this tour is more than just a walk; it is a journey back to history, reminding today’s generations to cherish peace, independence, and freedom while living more responsibly toward their families and the nation.



Pham Duc Nam, Chairman of Dong Van commune People’s Committee, said all hotels and guesthouses in Dong Van are fully booked for the National Day holiday, and local tourism service providers are guided to improve service quality while preserving cultural identity and protecting the environment.



To meet accommodation demands during the holiday, the Tuyen Quang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has listed 1,478 lodging facilities, including hotels, guesthouses, and homestays meeting tourist standards.



Tourist sites in Lao Cai are also actively preparing for the peak season. In Mu Cang Chai, over 100 homestays and guesthouses have been upgraded, with many adding new experience tours and publicly listing room rates.



In Sa Pa ward, an autumn festival is underway and will run until October 4, featuring highlights such as traditional costume shows and dance performances, highland cultural experience programmes, among others.



At Sun World Fansipan Legend, a festival is taking place, showcasing traditional rituals and daily activities during the harvest season in Lao Cai’s ethnic communities ./.