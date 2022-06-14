Making news
Northern, central regions enter prolonged rainy spell
From June 14, the northern region and the north central province of Thanh Hoa will experience downpours with a rainfall of 40-80mm and the figure is likely to exceed 120mm in some areas.
From the night of June 14 to June 15, rain is forecast to occur mostly in the northern provinces of Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Son La, and Hoa Binh, the South of the northern delta, and the central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An. Rainfall is forecast to range between 30mm and 60 mm, and surpass 80mm in some places. Remaining areas in the North will see showers and thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms and downpours in the region are projected to last throughout June 15, then gradually decrease. Hot weather is likely to return from June 18 to 19.
The meteorological agency has warned of a high risk of flash floods, landslides and local flooding across northern mountainous provinces, especially Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Son La, Hoa Binh, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang, and Bac Kan.
At the same time, flooding may occur in riverside and alluvial areas in the downstream of the Red River./.