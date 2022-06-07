Making news
Non-profit sound workshop build capacity for Vietnamese filmmakers, artists
The workshop is held by UNESCO in collaboration with the Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD) under the Vietnam Cinema Association until June 10. It also receives support from the General Delegation Wallonia – Brussels (Belgium) in Vietnam, Purin Pictures and Hanoi Grapevine.
The primary objectives of the workshop are to provide the participants with practical skills of optimising their limited equipment and achieving the best audio quality, introduce them to the technical fundamentals of sound recording and design as well as encourage them to contemplate on the process of conceptualizing and experimenting with sound as a filmic material.
The Sonic Ground Workshop also aims to offer a space where filmmakers and artists can exchange thoughts and ideas on a mutual creative element, an opportunity rarely seen in Vietnam as the two communities do not tend to have, share and join one another’s space and network.
The workshop is being led by Arnaud Soulier, a prominent and experienced sound engineer residing in Hanoi. On top of Arnaud’s sessions, there will be screenings and discussions with filmmakers and artists to elaborate on their process and trajectory of creating and mixing images and audio.
Highlighting the significance of sound in film production, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam Christian Manhart said compared to image, sound also has a huge influence on the audience’s attention and imagination. However, its role has been overlooked, he noted.
He expected Sonic Ground will bring the Vietnamese filmmakers and artists a certain understanding of technicality and resources in order to achieve the desired audio standard and incorporate the visual the visual narrative./.