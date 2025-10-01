Nominations for “Bui Xuan Phai: For Love of Hanoi” Awards 2025 announced

The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports and Culture) Newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on September 30 announced 11 official nominations for the 18th “Bui Xuan Phai: For the Love of Hanoi” Awards in four categories.

Accordingly, there are four nominations for the Work Prize, three nominations for the Job Prize and three for the Idea Prize.

The only nomination for and also the winner of the Grand Prize will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 3.

The “Bui Xuan Phai: For the Love of Hanoi” Awards were launched in 2008 by "The thao va Van hoa" and the family of painter Bui Xuan Phai (1920 - 1988), who is renowned for his paintings of Hanoi.

It aims to honour authors, works, ideas, and initiatives with artistic and scientific values that reflect a deep love for Hanoi. So far, more than 160 authors, works, ideas, and initiatives have been officially nominated, with over 70 awards presented.

Last year, the Grand Prize honoured architect Prof. Dr. Hoang Dao Kinh, who has substantially contributed to the restoration of many cultural and architectural structures nationwide, especially Hanoi./.