Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airports expect record passenger volumes during Tet

Noi Bai International Airport is expected to receive a record number of passengers. Photo: VNA

Information from Noi Bai International Airport showed that during the peak Tet period, passenger traffic is forecast to reach a record high, posting double-digit growth year on year. Specifically, in the seven days before Tet (February 10–16), Noi Bai is expected to serve more than 725,000 passengers, up 16% from the same period in 2025, with 4,467 flights, an increase of 12.5%.The pre-Tet peak day is forecast to fall on the 28th day of the last lunar month (February 15), when passenger numbers are expected to exceed 116,000, with 674 flights. Passenger traffic after Tet is projected to be even higher, reaching 737,272 passengers, up 12%, with 4,530 flights, an increase of 15.8% year on year. The post-Tet peak is expected on the sixth day of the Lunar New Year (February 22), with around 117,298 passengers and 676 flights.Meanwhile, Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City said that during Tet, the airport is expected to serve an average of about 145,000 passengers per day, with the peak day reaching up to 165,000 passengers. The peak operating period for Tet is scheduled from February 14 to 22.The airport is forecast to handle about 940 flights per day, including about 340 international and 600 domestic flights. The total number of flights represents an increase of about 25% compared to the current flight schedule of 754 flights per day, and a rise of 7% over the same period in 2025.The busiest pre-Tet days are expected to be February 13 and 14 (the 26th and 27th days of the last lunar month), with an estimated 1,017 flights each day.Meanwhile, the post-Tet peak is forecast on February 22 and 23 (the sixth and seventh days of the first lunar month), with around 1,025 flights per day.Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport two to three hours before departure, use level-2 digital identification via VNeID instead of physical documents, limit the use of private vehicles, and prioritise public transport to ease congestion during the peak travel period./.