Noi Bai jumps to 71st in world’s top 100 airports: Skytrax

Noi Bai International Airport ranks 71st among the world’s 100 best airports. Photo: VNA

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has made an impressive leap to 71st place on the list of the world’s 100 best airports, as announced by Skytrax in its 2026 global airport rankings.

The airport climbed eight positions from 79th in 2025, marking one of its strongest performances to date. This is also the eighth consecutive year that Noi Bai, the capital’s main aviation gateway, has been named among the world’s top 100 airports. Notably, it has entered the top 10 airports in the world in the 30–40 million passengers-per-year category for the first time.

Airport authorities attributed the achievement to sustained efforts to improve infrastructure, service quality, and operational efficiency. Over the past year, Noi Bai has upgraded and expanded check-in areas at both passenger terminals, optimising space and significantly enhancing capacity, especially during peak travel periods.

Modern equipment has been synchronously deployed across key areas, including check-in counters, security screening, and baggage handling systems. These upgrades integrate advanced technologies aimed at reducing waiting times and improving passenger convenience.

In addition, passenger amenities and the airport’s landscape have been enhanced in line with “green airport” standards, creating a modern, environmentally friendly, and welcoming travel environment.

Beyond physical upgrades, digital transformation has played a key role. The implementation of the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) model has improved flight operations, helping airlines save fuel, increase on-time performance, and reduce emissions. Expanded use of automated services has also streamlined procedures and given passengers greater control over their journeys.

Authorities highlighted that all units operating at Noi Bai from security and border police to customs, ground services, and airlines have embraced a passenger-centric approach, meeting stringent Skytrax standards.

The latest ranking is expected to serve as a strong impetus for further improvements. Meanwhile, Da Nang International Airport, another member of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, also made the top 100 list in 2026, climbing nine places year-on-year./.