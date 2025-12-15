Noi Bai Airport to operate expanded int’l terminal with comprehensive automation

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The expanded Terminal T2 at Noi Bai International Airport will officially open on December 19, marking a major step in the airport’s digital transformation and its effort to raise capacity as passenger demand continues to surge.



The upgrade follows directives from the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Construction and is designed to ease pressure on existing infrastructure by lifting the terminal’s annual capacity from 10 million to 15 million passengers. For the first time, a full suite of automated technologies has been deployed across the terminal, giving travellers greater control over their procedures from check-in to boarding.



Launched in May 2024 with an initial completion deadline of February 2026, the project has a total investment of nearly 200 million USD. The main construction package, worth 184 million USD, is fully funded by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam.



The expansion comes as the current Terminal T2 has been operating far beyond its design capacity. Built to handle 10 million passengers a year, it processed nearly 13 million in the first 11 months of 2025. The surge in international flights created challenges for both construction progress and uninterrupted airport operations.



Nguyen Huu Loi, deputy director of the T2 Terminal Expansion Project Management Board, said the project is running two months ahead of schedule. Most construction and installation work is complete, with final cleaning under way before the official launch.



As head of the Viet Bac Contractor Consortium, which includes Vinaconex, Hanoi Construction Corporation and Xuan Mai Corporation, Loi said contractors carefully planned methods and timelines to ensure smooth integration with the existing terminal. Renovation areas were sealed off from operational zones and most complex works were carried out at night during off-peak hours to avoid disruption.



Regarding terminal equipment, he said imported check-in and security screening systems will be installed under the supervision of foreign suppliers, who will also provide staff training and maintenance certification. Contractors have committed to a minimum two-year maintenance period and will continue support for up to five more years upon request.



Following the expansion, the terminal’s total floor area rises from 139,216sq.m to 200,164sq.m. Check-in counters increase from 96 to 144, including 24 self-service baggage drop counters. The project adds 24 kiosk check-in machines, expands security screening zones from two to three, increases departure gates from 17 to 30 and installs 15 new aerobridges to improve access for wide-body aircraft. The number of baggage carousels rises from six to eight, helping shorten waiting times for arriving passengers.



In the departure hall, new self-service kiosks and baggage drop stations reduce queues and allow travellers to check in, choose seats, print boarding passes and check luggage themselves. A next-generation 3D screening system also speeds up security checks without requiring passengers to remove electronic devices or liquids.



Advanced body scanners meeting international safety standards have been installed, using millimetre-wave technology that is non-ionising and safe for pregnant women and people with pacemakers. The scanners carry out rapid checks while protecting passenger privacy through neutral, avatar-style display images.



Automated immigration gates with biometric verification have also been introduced to streamline entry and exit procedures, while green design features and landscaped areas have been added to improve the overall passenger experience.



From December 19, Noi Bai International Airport will place the expanded Terminal T2 facilities into official operation, helping raise service quality and reinforcing its position as a key international gateway for Hanoi and the country./.