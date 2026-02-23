Noi Bai airport records busiest day as Tet holiday ends

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi handled a record number of passengers on February 22, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year and final day of the long Tet holiday. Photo: VNA

According to airport authorities, total passenger throughput reached 124,546 travellers, marking the highest daily figure ever recorded at northern Vietnam’s largest aviation hub.



Of the total, 48,837 were international passengers, while 75,709 travelled on domestic routes.



Airport officials confirmed this was the busiest operational day since Noi Bai began operations.



A total of 702 flights were handled during the day, including 317 international and 385 domestic services.



Pressure at the international terminal was significantly reduced thanks to expansion works at Terminal T2, which have been operational since late 2025.



At domestic Terminal T1, all 98 check-in counters were fully utilised, with backup counters at halls A, B and E kept on standby to accommodate additional flights or ease localised congestion.



Passengers were encouraged to use the national digital identification platform VNeID for domestic flights, helping speed up procedures.



Modern automated systems – including self-service check-in kiosks, automated baggage drop, smart security screening and automated security gates – enabled travellers to complete procedures more quickly while reducing queues.



The same day, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City also saw the busiest day of the 2026 Tet holiday period and also the highest passenger volume ever recorded at Vietnam's busiest airport, with 1,069 flights carrying a total of 177,859 passengers.



The greatest pressure was concentrated on arriving flights, as travellers from northern and central provinces returned to Ho Chi Minh City and southern localities ahead of the first working and school days of the new year.



Statistics show around 540 inbound flights carrying more than 104,700 passengers, surpassing the previous records set on the 4th and 5th days of Tet./.