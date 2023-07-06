No Vietnamese citizens affected by unrest in France so far: Spokeswoman

No Vietnamese citizens affected by the recent unrest in France have been recorded so far, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 6.



According to the diplomat, regarding the situation in some French cities, the Vietnamese Embassy in France has been closely monitoring related developments, deploying personnel to operate hotlines, and staying ready to provide timely assistance to Vietnamese citizens in case of difficulties or impacts.



Under the guidance of the ministry, the embassy has issued recommendations to Vietnamese citizens living, studying, and working in France. In necessary cases, they can contact the embassy via its hotline +33 01 44 14 64 44; the citizen protection hotline +84 981 84 84 84; or the email address baohocongdan@gmail.com./.