No-fly, restricted zones for unmanned aircraft announced

The Ministry of National Defence on June 15 announced no-fly and restricted zones for unmanned aircraft and other flying craft in Vietnam’s airspace.

This move follows the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 18/2020/QD-TTg dated June 10, 2020, on the establishment of no-fly and restricted zones for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ultralight flying craft. On May 30, 2025, the Central Steering Committee for the implementation of Decision No. 18/2020/QD-TTg issued a plan to publicise these zones on the Ministry of National Defence’s official portal.

From June 15, information on no-fly and restricted zones for UAVs and other flying craft in Vietnam's airspace is available on the ministry's portal at http://cambay.mod.gov.vn. Localities' portals will also publish the relevant zone information for their jurisdictions via this link.

The announcement aims to provide accessible information for domestic and foreign organisations and individuals involved in the operation, management, or use of UAVs and other aerial vehicles in the Vietnamese airspace. This does not apply to UAVs and other flying craft used for official government purposes. The information will also serves monitoring and verification of airspace management.

The map database of no-fly and restricted zones will be classified in accordance with laws on state secrets and updated biennially, or immediately if changes arise. These zones primarily cover airports, airfields, critical national defence and security areas, and other locations as required.

Flight permits for UAVs and other aerial vehicles can be applied for online via the Ministry of National Defence’s Public Service Portal at: https://dichvucong.mod.gov.vn/web/bo-quoc-phong/thu-tuc-hanh-chinh#/thu-tuc-hanh-chinh/5377.

Applications must be submitted no later than seven working days before the intended flight date to the Department of Operations under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army. Applications may be submitted directly to the ministry’s One-Stop Service Office, by post to No. 1 Nguyen Tri Phuong street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi, or online via the Ministry’s portal. The Department of Operations is responsible for issuing flight permits or notifying applicants in writing of denial in cases involving national security, defence, aviation safety, or incomplete documentation.

The Central Steering Committee has called for close and effective coordination between the Ministry of National Defence and local authorities to ensure proper publication of the flight restriction zones and timely implementation. It also emphasised compliance with regulations on state secrecy, the Law on Access to Information, and other related legal provisions.

Feedback from organisations and individuals can be sent via email to info@mod.gov.vn or phone at 069.553.215.

Under the 2024 Law on People's Air Defence, unmanned aircraft are defined as flying vehicles operated without a pilot on board. Other flying vehicles include balloons, flying models, powered parachutes, kites (excluding traditional folk kites), and other manned or unmanned flying devices that are not classified as conventional or unmanned aircraft./.