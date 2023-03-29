Ninth National External Information Service Awards launched

On March 29, 2023, the Steering Committee for External Information Service, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Vietnam News Agency, and relevant agencies held a press conference launching the ninth National External Information Service Awards. The awards aim to honour outstanding authors, works, and publications in the field of external information service and help popularise the country’s development achievements in various areas. The Vietnam News Agency is the standing body of the ninth National External Information Service Awards.

Addressing the press conference, Mr. Le Hai Binh, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee for External Information Service, reviewed the country’s prominent achievements in some fields in 2022 and stressed that the ninth National External Information Service Awards are launched in the context that the year 2023 is highly important to the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. The Awards should fully reflect the positive and effective contributions of the external information service to the building and consolidation of the people and international friends’ trust in Vietnam, and to the mobilisation of every external resource to be combined with the internal strength to serve the realisation of national development targets in 2023.

Through eight successful editions, the National External Information Service Awards have affirmed its prestige and quality while creating a space of creativity for Vietnamese and foreigners who engage in the external information service. The Awards have also attracted the strong participation of authors/groups of authors who are overseas Vietnamese and foreigners, many of whom won high prizes for their works/publications.

The ninth National External Information Service Awards are expected to be a highlight of communications in general and the external information service in particular, bringing images of the country, people, culture, and dynamic development of Vietnam to international friends.

The ninth National External Information Service Awards are open to works in Vietnamese and foreign languages in the categories of: (1) Print newspaper in Vietnamese; (2) Electronic newspaper, website in Vietnamese; (3) Print newspaper in foreign languages; (4) Electronic newspaper, website in foreign languages; (5) Radio broadcasting; (6) Television broadcasting; (7) Photo (comprising Press photo and Landscape photo); (8) Books; (9) Video clips; and (10) Initiatives, products with external information values that are posted on mass media outlets or published, distributed, announced, or used in Vietnam or other countries from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

The deadline for entry submission is July 31, 2023 (according to postmark).

Address for entry submission:

The Profession Training Centre – Vietnam News Agency

Room 301, No 11 Tran Hung Dao street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi

Tel: 024. 39330540

Email: giaithongtindoingoailan9@gmail.com

On the envelope: Entry to the National External Information Service Awards In 2022, amid complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Organising Board of the eighth Awards received 1,172 entries in 14 languages, including about 200 entries in foreign languages and 70 entries by foreigners or overseas Vietnamese.

The eighth Awards Council presented prizes to 112 outstanding entries and reserved the special honour for the “Community of Vietnamese fans in the 31st SEA Games”, who substantially contributed to the success of the largest sporting event of Southeast Asia held in Vietnam and introduce the world a beautiful, safe, friendly, and hospitable Vietnam with rich history and culture./.