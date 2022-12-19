Ninth Da Lat Flower Festival opens

The ninth Da Lat Flower Festival opened in the city of the same name in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on December 18 evening, drawing the participation of more than 400 professional and amateur artists.



The biennial cultural-tourism festival, which began in 2003 and was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to honour the value of flowers and floriculture in the Central Highlands resort city, promote tourism and trade, and call for greater domestic and international cooperation and investment throughout the locality.



With the theme of “Da Lat - The City of Four Flower Seasons”, this year’s festival continues to promote the brand of Da Lat as the country’s Flower Festival City, as well as introducing the city’s culture and people to visitors.



Speaking at the event, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said that the festival is a good opportunity to promote the image of the beautiful land of Da Lat, and the kind-hearted, elegant and hospitable people of Da Lat, contributing to post-pandemic tourism development, and socio-economic development and recovery.



She asked Lam Dong province and Da Lat city to continue promoting the strength of the national great solidarity bloc, effectively bringing into full play their potential and advantages, and being proactive in regional connectivity for rapid, comprehensive and sustainable development, thus making a worthy contribution to the common development of the Central Highlands region and the whole country.



Lying on a plateau around 1,500 metres above sea level, Da Lat enjoys year-round cool weather that is in contrast to Vietnam’s tropical climate.



As one of Vietnam’s biggest flower-growing regions, the city is described as a must-visit destination by flower lovers around the world./.