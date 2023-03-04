Ninth Ao Dai Festival of Ho Chi Minh City kicks off

The festival will be held throughout March with many exciting activities, promising to bring memorable emotions and unique experiences to Vietnamese people and international tourists alike.



On the opening night, outstanding collections of famous designers were introduced to the public with hundreds of Ao Dai models.



Activities within the framework of this year's Ao Dai Festival will be held at historical sites, cultural relics, tourist destinations, and architectural works of Ho Chi Minh City, thereby contributing to the promotion of the image of Ho Chi Minh City as a "Safe Destination - A Lively Journey".



This year's Ao Dai Festival features the participation of 23 Ao Dai designers from across the country, along with the companionship of 19 famous artists, singers, actors and characters in the role of image ambassadors.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said through the eight previous events, the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival has become a cultural tourism event.



The city also plans to organise events to promote the festival to the world with the goal of turning the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival into an international cultural tourism event./.