Ninh Thuan's grapefruit receives code to export to US

Dang Kim Cuong, director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said that grapefruit is the first agricultural product of the province to get the code granted by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). The code for 23ha of grapefruit in Phuoc Binh commune will come into effect from June 22.

The Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said it has requested the Ninh Thuan Sub-Department of Cultivation and Plant Protection to notify the representative of the growing area with the code to seize export opportunities and ensure compliance with US regulations.

Agencies were also asked to keep supervising to ensure that the growing area always follow the regulations of the importing country; conduct physical inspections and submit plant protection reports within 90 days before the next harvest to serve as a basis for maintaining the code.

At the same time, they will supervise the representative of the planting area in informing all households about the code approval and use.



Vo Khanh Khang, head of the Agriculture and Rural Development Department of Bac Ai district, said that Phuoc Binh commune has favourable conditions for growing green-skinned grapefruit, which is considered a key crop of the locality.

Now, the district has 236ha of grapefruit, including 192ha in Phuoc Binh commune. Over the past time, the commune authorities and Phuoc Binh National Park Management Board organised training courses instructing people to apply clean agricultural production in grapefruit farming./.