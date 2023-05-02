Ninh Thuan to hold biennial grape-wine festival in June





Nguyen Tri Long, deputy director of the provincial Department of Information and Communication, said the biennial festival seeks to build a brand for the province’s grapes and honour various ethnic cultures.



This year’s festival will be bigger than previous ones with fairs, musical performances, a grapevine trellis contest, vineyard tours, and conferences on the development of grape farming and processing.



Truong Khac Tri, deputy director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the fruit is the fourth biggest in terms of value among Ninh Thuan’s crops.



The province has 1,060ha under grape, which is slated to double to 2,000ha by 2030, he said.



In recent years the quality and variety of Ninh Thuan’s grapes have been growing, and the province is pushing for more hi-tech and organic farming, he said.



The province plans to have supportive policies for grape farmers so that they can adopt modern technologies, facilitate research into new grape strains and improve their processing, especially for wine making.



Festival attendees can also visit the province’s Bau Truc Pottery Village, My Nghiep Brocade Weaving Village and the Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve.



There will be a ceremony to receive a certificate from UNESCO that acknowledges the art of pottery-making by the Cham people as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding./.