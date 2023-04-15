Ninh Thuan province to host grape and wine festival in June





On this occasion, the province will also hold a ceremony to receive UNESCO’s certificate recognising the pottery making art of Cham ethnic minority people as Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Nguyen Van Hoa, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the festival will feature a series of events, including a seminar where grape farmers, businesses, scientists and wine producers will share experience on developing the value of grape trees and grape products; a workshop on preserving and upholding the values of the Cham ethnic people’s pottery making art, and a local cuisine festival.



Besides, a cycling race, an off-road car and motorcycle race on sand dunes, visits to grape orchards, Bau Truc pottery village and the world biosphere reserve Nui Chua National Park, and a street music show promise to bring visitors both exciting and relaxing entertainment.



Activities during the festival are designed in response to the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 themed “Binh Thuan – Green Convergence”.

Grapes were introduced to Ninh Thuan province in the 1960s. With its hot and dry climate and sandy soil, Ninh Thuan has favourable conditions for grape cultivation, making it a unique agricultural product of the region. Ninh Thuan grapes have been certified for geographical indication by the National Office of Intellectual Property.

This year, the province plans to expand the grape cultivation area to 1,115 ha and supply over 27,600 tonnes of fresh grapes to the market./.